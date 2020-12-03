6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tyre inferno causes traffic mayhem..

Tyre inferno causes traffic mayhem in south-eastern suburbs

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Tyre inferno causes traffic mayhem in south-eastern suburbs

Firefighters have managed to contain a blaze at a tyre recycling facility in Welshpool, but morning peak traffic remains affected.

The fire was reported about 3.15am on Fargo Way.

Upon arrival firefighters found the business engulfed in flames with thick, black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

There are concerns the smoke will effect the flight path for the airport which is just eight kilometers away.

About 45 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, which is now contained and controlled.

Fargo Way and Felspar Street remain closed, and motorists in the area are being advised to take care.

Traffic is backed up along Orrong Road as a result of the smoke.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882