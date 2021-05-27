Two West Aussies the latest to develop blood clots

A man and a women from Western Australia are latest people to get a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The woman in her 50’s is recovering in a Perth hospital, while the man in his 70’s is at home.

Both cases are being investigated by the state’s health department and Australia’s drug regulator.

So far 417,900 jabs have been administered Australia-wide. This figure includes both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses

6PR’s Federal Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Oliver Peterson the TGA is releasing this information as they want the public to be aware.

Press PLAY to hear Michael Pachi give details of the new cases:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)