6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two West Aussies the latest to develop blood clots

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Two West Aussies the latest to develop blood clots

A man and a women from Western Australia are latest people to get a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The woman in her 50’s is recovering in a Perth hospital, while the man in his 70’s is at home.

Both cases are being investigated by the state’s health department and Australia’s drug regulator.

So far 417,900 jabs have been administered Australia-wide. This figure includes both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses

6PR’s Federal Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Oliver Peterson the TGA is releasing this information as they want the public to be aware.

Press PLAY to hear Michael Pachi give details of the new cases:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882