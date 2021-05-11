Two people hospitalised after freeway crash
Two people have been rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Perth’s south.
A car collided with a truck on the Kwinana Freeway south near Berrigan Drive just after 2am.
A 20-year-old male is in a critical condition and a 17-year-old female is still being assessed.
Two other passengers have also been treated.
The crash brought traffic to a standstill this morning but the freeway has since reopened.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.