Two people hospitalised after freeway crash

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Perth’s south.

A car collided with a truck on the Kwinana Freeway south near Berrigan Drive just after 2am.

A 20-year-old male is in a critical condition and a 17-year-old female is still being assessed.

Two other passengers have also been treated.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill this morning but the freeway has since reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.