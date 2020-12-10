6PR
Two people fighting for life after horror 24 hours on Perth roads

4 hours ago
6PR News
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

Two people are fighting for life this morning, after being hit by cars in separate incidents south of Perth.

The first crash happened on the Kwinana Freeway about 9pm last night, after a man was struck on the on-ramp near Karnup Road in Baldivis.

He was rushed to Rockingham hospital with head and other injuries before being transferred to Royal Perth Hospital just before midnight.

Meanwhile, it’s believed a woman was hit by a ute in Rockingham at about 3am.

She was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The pair are both in critical conditions in intensive care.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444.
