Two people escape burning home north of Perth

Two people have managed to escape a suspicious house fire in Doubleview overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Flamborough Street around 4.30am, where the entire front of the house was already ablaze.

Nearby residents tried to fight the fire with a garden hose and yelled to the people inside the house.

A woman and a man managed to escape the burning home.

6PR and Nine News reporter Julian Douglas was at the scene this morning and said the home has largely been destroyed by the blaze.

“It is currently missing its roof, I can see some exposed beams that are blackened by flames,” he said.

“There is smoke poring out and the fire services are busy trying to get the last of it extinguished.”

The blaze is being treated as suspicious.

The woman is assisting police, but the man fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.

Click play to hear more.