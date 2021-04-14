6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two people escape burning home..

Two people escape burning home north of Perth

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Two people escape burning home north of Perth

Two people have managed to escape a suspicious house fire in Doubleview overnight.

Firefighters were called to the home on Flamborough Street around 4.30am, where the entire front of the house was already ablaze.

Nearby residents tried to fight the fire with a garden hose and yelled to the people inside the house.

A woman and a man managed to escape the burning home.

6PR and Nine News reporter Julian Douglas was at the scene this morning and said the home has largely been destroyed by the blaze.

“It is currently missing its roof, I can see some exposed beams that are blackened by flames,” he said.

“There is smoke poring out and the fire services are busy trying to get the last of it extinguished.”

The blaze is being treated as suspicious.

The woman is assisting police, but the man fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.

Click play to hear more. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882