6PR
Two new COVID cases in NSW throws WA border into doubt

34 mins ago
6PR News
Two new COVID-19 cases have been discovered in New South Wales overnight in the Northern Beaches, throwing WA’s border into doubt.

It brings the total number of new cases in the last 24 hours to five, after an airport worker and two other people on the Northern Beaches tested positive .

The source of the two new cases is under investigation and urgent contact tracing and genome sequencing is underway.

It’s understood the cases visited a number of venues while infectious.

It’s thrown the current quarantine free travel with New South Wales up in the air.

Premier Mark McGowan says he’ll wait for the latest health advice before making a decision on whether the border will be closed again.

More to come.

