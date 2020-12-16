Two men rescued off sinking boat during marine search

Two men have been rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Point Peron yesterday afternoon.

Water Police were searching the area for an inexperienced kayaker who went missing on Tuesday afternoon, when they noticed a flare activated in the distance.

The two men, one aged in his 50s and one aged in his 20s, were rescued from the water after their boat sank.

Their 4 metre boat was swamped by a wave and within 30 seconds it began to sink.

The men were able to quickly grab their lifejackets and flares, however they were unable to activate their EPIRB.

Meanwhile the search for missing kayaker Ian Steven Tolli is expected to continue at Point Peron today.

Mr Tollli’s kayak was recovered by fisherman 300 metres off the coast near Kwinana Beach yesterday.