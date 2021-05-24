6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19..

Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19 emerge in Melbourne

6 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19 emerge in Melbourne

Victorian health authorities are investigating two ‘likely’ positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

The pair are isolating and being re-tested to confirm the results.

It’s understood the two individuals are connected.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Armstrong will be briefed by Victoria’s CHO today regarding the two cases.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882