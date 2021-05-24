Two ‘likely’ cases of COVID-19 emerge in Melbourne
Victorian health authorities are investigating two ‘likely’ positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.
The pair are isolating and being re-tested to confirm the results.
It’s understood the two individuals are connected.
WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Armstrong will be briefed by Victoria’s CHO today regarding the two cases.
Media statement: two likely positive cases of COVID-19 in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.
To see where to get tested, visit https://t.co/WZI0U7BRyW pic.twitter.com/MrmiPpqMiF
— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 24, 2021