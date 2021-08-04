Two homes damaged in separate car crashes overnight

It was a busy night for police in the northern suburbs, after two separate homes were crashed into by cars.

The first incident happened just before 10pm in Ballajura.

Police say a 38-year-old man lost control of his Mazda on Vista Parade and smashed into the garage of a home.

It caused part of the roof to collapse, but luckily no one was injured.

The other crash happened just after 11:30pm, when a 44 year-old woman lost control of a Toyota sedan on Flinders Road in Yokine.

Police say she hit a light pole and then crashed into the brick fence of a home.

The wall fell onto a parked four wheel drive, but it’s believed no one was injured.

Investigations are on going and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.