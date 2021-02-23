6PR
Two elderly Queenslanders given COVID-19 vaccine overdoses

6 hours ago
6PR News
Two people in Queensland have accidentally been given an overdose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The 88-year-old man and 94-year-old woman at an aged care facility — Holy Spirit Carseldine — were given four times the recommended dose.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says a nurse detected the mistake.

“A nurse on the scene identified the fact that a higher than they prescribed amount of the dose was given,” he said.

“Both patients are being monitored and … are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction.”

The doctor who administered the incorrect doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been stood down from the vaccination program.

