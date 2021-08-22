Truckie strike threatens to disrupt parcel and grocery deliveries

Crisis talks will be held this morning, in a bid to stop truck drivers from taking strike action later this week.

Parcel and grocery deliveries could be disrupted if Toll workers push ahead with plans to hold 24-hour industrial action.

The Transport Workers Union is meeting with the company again this morning.

National secretary Michael Kaine said workers don’t want to disrupt deliveries.

“This is not a dispute about wages or monetary conditions, this is just a dispute about an attack on job security,” he told Gareth Parker.

“These workers want permanent jobs.

“The last thing any of us want is for disruption, particularly during the pandemic, but that choice is one that workers seriously have to make.”

