6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Truckie strike threatens to disrupt..

Truckie strike threatens to disrupt parcel and grocery deliveries

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Truckie strike threatens to disrupt parcel and grocery deliveries

Crisis talks will be held this morning, in a bid to stop truck drivers from taking strike action later this week.

Parcel and grocery deliveries could be disrupted if Toll workers push ahead with plans to hold 24-hour industrial action.

The Transport Workers Union is meeting with the company again this morning.

National secretary Michael Kaine said workers don’t want to disrupt deliveries.

“This is not a dispute about wages or monetary conditions, this is just a dispute about an attack on job security,” he told Gareth Parker.

“These workers want permanent jobs.

“The last thing any of us want is for disruption, particularly during the pandemic, but that choice is one that workers seriously have to make.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the industrial action 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882