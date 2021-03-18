Trolley crackdown: Supermarkets to be slugged with new fines

A Perth council is cracking down on supermarkets in an effort to stop shopping trolleys from littering local streets.

The City of Bayswater has introduced a new local law which gives supermarkets just 48 hours to retrieve abandoned trolleys after being notified by the council.

Community News editor Matt Zis told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett businesses will now have 48 hours instead of 24 to remove trolleys.

“But if they find a trolley left around for 48 hours the threat is a $450 fine,” he said.

“Not to you, me or the hooligan that took the trolley for a ride, it’s on the supermarket.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)