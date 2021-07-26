Trees down, power out after wild storm lashes south of state

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued an updated severe weather warning covering most of the state’s south.

DFES has attended almost 180 callouts since midday yesterday, with more damaging winds and some localised flooding in low-lying areas expected to continue through the morning.

Motorists are being urged to take care this morning with several trees fallen across roads around the metro area, including Orrong Road in Lathlain, Nicholson Road in Canning Vale and Railway Parade in West Leederville.

The south western corner of the state copped the full brunt of yesterday’s system, Cape Leeuwin recorded wind gusts of 135 kilometres an hour.

Meanwhile, Perth has recorded 245 millimetres of rain this month, with only about another 30 millimetres needed to break the all time July record.

Bureau of Meteorology WA manager James Ashely said the severe weather warning is expected to be in place for the next few hours.

“It has been an incredibly windy period over the last 12 hours or so,” he said.

“It is still pretty gusty out there at the moment, we are still seeing gusts up over 100 kilometres an hour at various sites around the metro area.

“It will start easing off in the next hour or two.”

The weather has caused power outages across the metro area and the southwest, with about 11,000 customers affected.

Train lines have also been affected.

For SES assistance contact 132 500.

To report a power outage or for emergency assistance contact Western Power on 13 13 51.

For the latest storm warning information visit the Emergency WA website.

In a life threatening situation call 000.