Tragic discovery in the Swan River

5 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
Article image for Tragic discovery in the Swan River

Police have found a body in the Swan River, believed to be 30-year-old Ben Prior who went missing after a boating accident on Tuesday evening.

It sparked a major marine search, with fears he was struck by his dinghy’s propeller.

Police divers located the body just before midday today.

Mr Prior’s family have been notified.

Meanwhile, the search for a man missing off a beach in Esperance continues.

Police say the 32-year-old man was taking photos with his wife when he slipped off rocks at Salmon Beach.

6PR News Reporter Simon Etheridge was at the police press conference this afternoon.

Click PLAY to hear more on 6PR

Simon Beaumont
News
