Traffic chaos after sink hole opens up in Perth’s north

7 hours ago
A burst water main has caused a large sinkhole near Wanneroo Road in Wangara.

6PR News reporter Simon Etheridge told Gareth Parker utilities workers are frantically pumping water out of the hole.

“It has taken out the footpath on Lancaster Road and a street light,” he said.

“They are continually pumping out water.”

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as traffic begins to build up on Wanneroo Road.

Click play to hear more. 

 

