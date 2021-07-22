6PR
Town of Cottesloe to push for more Indigenous recognition

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The Town of Cottesloe is considering using the name ‘Mudurup’ for the suburb, in a bid to recognise the Indigenous heritage of the land.

Councillor Michael Tucak is pushing for the city to use the name, which is the Noongar name for the region.

Councillor Tucak was contacted for comment but was unavailable.

Liberal member for Cottesloe David Honey believes the consideration is part of a broader issue.

“He doesn’t want to rename Cottesloe Beach per se, but what he does want to understand is what is the council doing to recognise the culturally significant areas in Cottesloe,” he told Oliver Peterson.

Mr Honey believes the idea would allow the council to recognise the traditional owners of the land.

“I actually share his interest and his desire to see the Aboriginal heritage recognised in the area.”

The Mudurup Rocks at Cottesloe Beach are an area that already share the Indigenous name, but it’s understood Mr Tucak is pushing for a larger Indigenous presence.

Mr Honey says the idea already has the thumbs up from the local Indigenous residents.

“It is actually a significant community in the Cottesloe area. Most people resonate with that idea of recognising that heritage in the area,” he said.

The Town of Cottesloe will meet next Tuesday.

