Tourism boost: How to save $200 on a Perth staycation

4 hours ago
6PR News
West Australians will be able to take advantage of a new Perth city hotel deal, which includes a mystery surprise.

The Tourism Minister is urging locals to start wandering into the city, and is enticing locals to do so with a $200 discount on mid week stays.

The offer provides a $200 discount on a minimum $400 spend for a two-night stay at participating city hotels, from Sunday to Thursday.

West Aussies will also receive a mystery tour voucher to a selected operator around Perth, that will remain secret until check-in.

It’s all part of the second round of the governments Stay Play and Save campaign.

40 accommodation options are available, with the initiative designed to fill the gaps in business for hotel operators still feeling the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns.

