Tougher restrictions for WA residents returning from NSW

Tougher restrictions for West Australian residents who’ve been to New South Wales, could be in place for at least the next two months.

Returning locals will now have to prove extenuating circumstances to be allowed to re-enter our state.

It comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in NSW, with the state recording 89 new cases today.

WA’s Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, the tougher restrictions mean less people will be eligible for entry on compassionate grounds.

“Obviously if you have very good reason to come back to WA, there might be a family member or a spouse who’s having a baby, or whatever the case may be, then obviously there would be good circumstances,” he said.

“But this is not the time to go over for a holiday in New South Wales, or to go over for work, on the off-chance that ‘oh I’m a West Australian so I can get back in’ – you may not be able to.”

Doctor Robertson says concerns are deepening, over the highly-contagious Delta strain.

“If we look at the previous strains, this one’s approximately 100 per cent more transmissible, so there’s a lot greater chance of getting infections,” he said.

WA’s hard border with NSW came into force in late June. Queensland is also classified as medium risk, while the ACT is classed as low risk.

