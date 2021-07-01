6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tough restrictions will still be..

Tough restrictions will still be in place if lockdown is lifted

3 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Tough restrictions will still be in place if lockdown is lifted

Premier Mark McGowan has announced there are no plans to come out of lockdown early, after no new confirmed cases we’re confirmed earlier today.

The Premier told Mark Gibson his government don’t want to make any early calls on how post-lockdown life will look.

“It depends on testing overnight,” he said. “The chances are that if we have a very good result that we will have some sort of step down so that we continue to have some sort of measures that protect people that’s not as strong or harsh.”

The Perth and Peel region is set to come out of lockdown at 12:01am Saturday morning, but no set restrictions have been put in place.

“It’s what we’ve done every single time and that’s basically what every state does every single time. So you have some sort of restrictions in place that are not as severe and it allows you to step out of it in a modified way,” he said.

Almost 16,000 people presented for testing in the last 24 hours.

Click below to hear the full interview with the Premier. 

Mark Gibson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882