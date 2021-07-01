Tough restrictions will still be in place if lockdown is lifted

Premier Mark McGowan has announced there are no plans to come out of lockdown early, after no new confirmed cases we’re confirmed earlier today.

The Premier told Mark Gibson his government don’t want to make any early calls on how post-lockdown life will look.

“It depends on testing overnight,” he said. “The chances are that if we have a very good result that we will have some sort of step down so that we continue to have some sort of measures that protect people that’s not as strong or harsh.”

The Perth and Peel region is set to come out of lockdown at 12:01am Saturday morning, but no set restrictions have been put in place.

“It’s what we’ve done every single time and that’s basically what every state does every single time. So you have some sort of restrictions in place that are not as severe and it allows you to step out of it in a modified way,” he said.

Almost 16,000 people presented for testing in the last 24 hours.

