‘Total incompetence’: Liam Bartlett takes aim at Roger Cook’s cash splash

6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett has taken aim at Health Minister Roger Cook’s latest funding announcement to rescue WA’s struggling healthcare system.

Yesterday, the state government announced a $2 million package to bring more than 200 doctors in from overseas.

But Liam Bartlett has labelled the announcement as “spin” with Roger Cook previously claiming the health system is “performing magnificently”.

“This magnificent health system, according to the Minister, is now in need of an airborne assault from the United Kingdom,” Bartlett said.

“The Minister, who has clearly been watching too many re-runs of Dunkirk is going to fix the shortage of skilled medical professionals by airlifting them in.

“He’s not spelling out the exact payments to the doctors, but there is an extra $5,000 for every nurse and midwife. He calls that a relocation grant, but what it should be called is a job-saver grant, his job.

“If it wasn’t for these payments, his total incompetence over the past five years would be shown to all in sundry.

“Does anyone seriously think that if you are the boss, if you manage a portfolio for five years, and it gets to the stage you have to fly in a bevy of doctors and nurses to rescue your hospitals, that you really have done your job properly? really?”

Press PLAY to hear Liam Bartlett’s comments in full

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)