6PR
‘Total compliance’: Frontline police officers roll up their sleeves for COVID jab

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Total compliance’: Frontline police officers roll up their sleeves for COVID jab

The WA Police Commissioner has revealed nearly all frontline police officers working in high-risk COVID areas have been vaccinated.

Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker just under 500 police officers are working in WA’s hotel quarantine system or attending high-risk areas such as the airport.

“All bar three staff have received the vaccination … we have pretty well got total compliance,” he said.

“Those three staff will be redeployed somewhere else and they will be backfilled by vaccinated officers.”

He said there is a sense of complacency amongst Western Australians about the virus and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“We just have to all be serious about this,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“Protect not only you, but your love ones, your family, your friends, you don’t want this spreading in the community.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

Gareth Parker
