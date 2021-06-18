6PR
Top doc passes the baton: What’s next for Dr Andrew Miller

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Top doc passes the baton: What’s next for Dr Andrew Miller

Today is Dr Andrew Miller’s last day as president of the Australian Medical Association in Western Australia.

His successor is Perth-based plastic surgeon and current vice president Dr Mark Duncan-Smith.

Dr Miller has become one of WA’s most vocal figures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and said it important our state’s leaders are held to account.

“I think it is really important that public medical spokesmen and women are actually on the job,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We are just here to tell you how it is on the frontline, and put our patients first.”

Dr Miller will continue as a member of the Australian Medical Association WA board.

“I am not going anywhere, the new president has asked me to stick around and speak out on things that he and I and the whole of our profession and all of our patients think are important.

“Mark will be our leader and spearhead and I will be backing him up as a wingman.”

The outspoken AMA president has been calling for the resignation of Health Minister Roger Cook in the wake of the growing healthcare crisis in WA.

“When you have got little old ladies sitting in ambulances bleeding for hours on end, someone has to take responsibility,” Dr Miller said.

“And in our system the bucks stops right at the top with the Health Minister.

“He just wasn’t admitting there was a problem.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

