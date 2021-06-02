Top Cop urges West Aussies to nominate excellent police work

Nominations for the 2021 Nine News WA Police Excellence Awards are now open.

The awards recognise officers and teams who demonstrate dedication and excellence while serving the people of WA.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said it’s a great initiative to recognise usually thankless but important work.

“This recognises the diverse and challenging work that police [do], both as individuals and we also have a team category award,” he said.

“We’ve had a pretty big year.

“Sometimes the work that they do, does go unheralded, but this is a great way where the community can acknowledge their work.”

To nominate an officer visit the WA Police website, nominations are open until August 30.

