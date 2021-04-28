6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top cop shuts down NSW approach to containing COVID-19

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Police Commissioner Chris Dawson

The Police Commissioner has backed the decision to plunge the Perth and Peel regions into a snap lockdown over the long weekend.

Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the circuit breaker is a great tool in preventing mass spread of COVID-19 once it’s detected in the community, despite the significant impact on small businesses.

“We know the impact it has had on the community, but a greater impact is if people are unwell and they are infecting people, and they are moving about the community,” he said

“This is an imperfect system, what we try and do is respond to the facts.

“Three days has given us a great opportunity to ring fence the causal and close contacts.”

He said the emergency management team have no plans to implement a similar system to New South Wales to contain coronavirus cases.

“I think the strategy and the advice that flows from public health officials has proven to be right,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We live in such a free community here, I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be.”

Restrictions for the Perth and Peel regions will remain in place until Saturday, while test results from casual and close contacts of the three infected people are processed.

Click play to hear more. 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882