6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top cop hands over police duties to become ‘Vaccine Commander’

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Top cop hands over police duties to become ‘Vaccine Commander’

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson will hand over his duties until at least next year, in order to take on a new role managing WA’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Mr Dawson has already been leading our pandemic response as State Emergency Coordinator, but he will now combine that role with his new title – Vaccine Commander.

He will be responsible for WA’s delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination program and will work alongside the Chief Health Officer who has clinical oversight.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch will take charge of the WA Police Force during this period.

Premier Mark McGowan said he hopes the appointment will help accelerate the vaccine program.

“The vaccination program is a key priority for my government, especially when the pandemic continues to wreak havoc and cause devastation around the world and in Australia,” he said.

“Dedicated leadership will help drive the program forward, putting WA in the best position to complete the rollout with innovative and fit-for-purpose strategies, unique for WA.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882