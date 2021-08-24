Top cop hands over police duties to become ‘Vaccine Commander’

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson will hand over his duties until at least next year, in order to take on a new role managing WA’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Mr Dawson has already been leading our pandemic response as State Emergency Coordinator, but he will now combine that role with his new title – Vaccine Commander.

He will be responsible for WA’s delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination program and will work alongside the Chief Health Officer who has clinical oversight.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch will take charge of the WA Police Force during this period.

Premier Mark McGowan said he hopes the appointment will help accelerate the vaccine program.

“The vaccination program is a key priority for my government, especially when the pandemic continues to wreak havoc and cause devastation around the world and in Australia,” he said.

“Dedicated leadership will help drive the program forward, putting WA in the best position to complete the rollout with innovative and fit-for-purpose strategies, unique for WA.”

