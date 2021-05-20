6PR
Top chef Chef Guy Grossi – ‘Impress people in a jiffy’

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
If you’re after the best pasta in Perth, look no further than Garum. Guy Grossi, the chef behind this top notch Italian restaurant, has made his long awaited to return to Perth.

Due to the pandemic and border closures, Chef Grossi had not seen his restaurant team in over 12 months. He told Oliver Peterson it was an emotional reunion when he flew in from Melbourne.

“The feeling coming back and actually being greeted by my team with such warmth… I tell you what, I had tears in my eyes.”

The pandemic has caused many businesses to become inventive with their offering in order to keep trading through lockdowns. Starting up take-home range “Garum A Casa” meant his workers could return to the restaurant. It’s an offering he felt was important to keep on the menu so it was easy for people to continue to “break bread” with one another.

“You can impress people in a jiffy,” said Chef Grossi.

“Everything is ready to go for you!”

Garum surviving the last year has given Chef Grossi a new appreciation for his diners.

“Every guest is sacred to us now and it’s a privilege to be able to look after them,” he said.

There’s still tickets available to Guy Grossi’s WA Good Food Guide | Hart & Co cooking demonstration – visit here

Press PLAY to hear Guy Grossi LIVE in the studio:

