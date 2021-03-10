‘Too close to big business’: Union turns on Mark McGowan

One of the state’s largest unions believes the Premier has become too close to big business and has lost touch with union supporters.

CFMEU State Secretary Christy Cain said the Premier is a vastly different politician to who he was when elected four years ago.

“We went to the rallies and we supported him, and we put thousands of dollars into his campaign,” he said.

“I get very disappointed when we get let down on a number of issues.”

Mr Cain claims unions voices are no longer being heard.

“Why does he have to listen to any of the unions when he has got the big end of town in his back pocket.”

The union have been running an unprecedented advertising blitz apposing the Premiers plans to replace the Fremantle Port with an outer harbour in Cockburn Sound.

“He should be building hospitals, he should be building schools with the money he is going to waste on an outer harbor.

