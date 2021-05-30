6PR
Tom Rockliff: ‘It was pretty scary… am I dying here?’

6 hours ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for Tom Rockliff: ‘It was pretty scary… am I dying here?’

Injured Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff has opened up to the 6PR Football team about the scary moment he found out he had blood clots on his lungs.

Rockliff suffered injuries to both knees in a marking contest in the SANFL a few weeks ago and after undergoing surgery developed Deep Vein Thrombosis which lead to multiple blood clots on his lungs.

“What’s this mean, am I dying here? I think It puts a lot of things into perspective when you get news like that” Rockliff told the 6PR team

“Started to probably think the worse… Obviously a father and got a wife an another one (kid) on the way”

Listen to the full chat below:

6PR Football
AFLSport
