Tokyo Olympic official partner calls for the games to be cancelled

An partner of the Tokyo Olympics is calling for it to be canned as Japan struggles to contain COVID-19. The official media partner, Asahi Shimbun, believes the risks far outweigh the benefits of hosting the games.

CEO of the Australian Sports Foundation, Patrick Walker is confident the games will still go ahead despite the state of Japan.

“It’s so close that it’s more than likely to go ahead, but it wont be like any Olympics we’ve had in the past,” he said. “It will lack a lot of what of what we’ve loved about the games, but I do think it will go ahead.”

The limbo continues for Australian athletes, with Mr Walker believes the impact has taken it’s toll on the competitors.

“An athletic career at the top level is very short so you might get one crack at an Olympic Games. The fact that it has been delayed by over a year is a big issue and if it doesn’t go ahead at all, that’s an even worse issue.”

Japan has recorded 3,918 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

