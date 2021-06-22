Tokyo Games to feature first ever transgender Olympian

New Zealand weightlifter Lauren Hubbard will become first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games after being selected in the New Zealand team for Tokyo.

Hubbard was an accomplished junior weightlifter before quitting the sport at age 23. She has publicly identified as a woman since 2013. Hubbard has since successfully transitioned to female and will be competing in the female weightlifting events at the Tokyo games.

The selection and decision to allow Hubbard to compete at the Games has been met with mixed reactions.

6PR Tokyo Games reporter James Willis joined Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to discuss the issue. Willis believes while Hubbard is no guarantee to win her event, she has a history of being successful at the male level.

“I still think she’ll win it if everything goes well on the day”

Willis says it’s going to be an interesting story to follow as it may have ramifications for the future of these issues in sport.

“it’s the start of what could be a lot more of these uncomfortable selection announcements as part of Olympics and wider sports”

