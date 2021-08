Round 20 will see Freo bring back the anchor as they honor their first ever AFL game.

The Dockers will wear a retro guernsey for their clash with the Tigers at Optus Stadium.

The man who kicked the first ever major for Fremantle, Todd Ridley, joined the 6PR Football team to reminisce on the early days at the club and what it was like to be the new kids on the block.

Listen to the full chat below: