6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Time to turn the tap back on for international workers

1 hour ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Time to turn the tap back on for international workers

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the Federal Government to expand work rights for existing working holiday-makers and international students to help reduce skills and labour shortages caused by COVID-19.

In addition to this they want to see more pathways for skilled migrants to stay in the country permanently.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, CCI Acting CEO Jenny Lambert said while it’s important to get Aussie in jobs, changes should be made to current migrant visas.

“There is a need for us to look more broadly at the ranged of skilled occupations that can come in and make a real difference to the skills gap.”

Click PLAY to listen:

Jane Marwick
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882