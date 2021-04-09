Time to turn the tap back on for international workers

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the Federal Government to expand work rights for existing working holiday-makers and international students to help reduce skills and labour shortages caused by COVID-19.

In addition to this they want to see more pathways for skilled migrants to stay in the country permanently.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, CCI Acting CEO Jenny Lambert said while it’s important to get Aussie in jobs, changes should be made to current migrant visas.

“There is a need for us to look more broadly at the ranged of skilled occupations that can come in and make a real difference to the skills gap.”

