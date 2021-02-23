Tiger Woods pulled from wreck after horror rollover

Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car using a halligan tool and an axe after a single car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

#BREAKING @TigerWoods has been taken to hospital after his car rolled in a serious crash. Authorities had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to remove him from the vehicle. He has suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery. #9Today pic.twitter.com/JYrlKFTdsX — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 23, 2021

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

6PR and Nine News US correspondent Michael Genovese was at the scene in LA.

“He veered into oncoming traffic, across the median strip, smashed through a golf course sign, and then through about 50 to 60 metres of roughage,” he said.

“The car ended up on it’s side.

“For six minutes he was inside that car before emergency services pulled him out.”

The LA County Sheriffs office later provided an update on the crash.

