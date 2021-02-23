6PR
Tiger Woods pulled from wreck after horror rollover

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Tiger Woods has been pulled from a wrecked car after a serious smash in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golfing legend was extracted from a car using a halligan tool and an axe after a single car rollover on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

In a statement posted on Twitter, LA County Sheriffs said the vehicle sustained “major damage”.

Woods suffered leg injuries and has been taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

6PR and Nine News US correspondent Michael Genovese was at the scene in LA.

“He veered into oncoming traffic, across the median strip, smashed through a golf course sign, and then through about 50 to 60 metres of roughage,” he said.

“The car ended up on it’s side.

“For six minutes he was inside that car before emergency services pulled him out.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast. 

The LA County Sheriffs office later provided an update on the crash.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: The Today Show.)

