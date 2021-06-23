6PR
Three charged after shots fired in alleged bikie home invasion

2 hours ago
6PR News
An East Victoria Park man has allegedly been threatened with a gun before being assaulted in a gang related incident.

Police say four offenders attended a home on Kent Street just before 6pm on Wednesday night, and at least two of them were armed.

It’s alleged the gun was pointed at the 38-year-old man’s head, before shots were fired inside his home.

The man was treated for facial injuries at Royal Perth Hospital.

The Gang Crime Squad has charged three of the alleged offenders with several offences.

A 37-year-old Joondalup man who is a member of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated possession of an unlicensed firearm and act or omission causing bodily harm.

Two Comanchero associates, a 31-year-old Inglewood man and a 29-year-old woman, were charged with aggravated burglary and act or omission causing bodily harm.

They are due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are still ongoing into the fourth offender.

 

 

