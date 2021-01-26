Thousands turn out to Invasion Day protest in Perth

Thousands of people have turned out to an Invasion Day rally in Perth’s CBD this afternoon.

People gathered in Forrest Place to listen to speeches from First Nations people, before marching down to Langley Park where an Australia Day family festival is being held.

People of all ages and cultures turned out to the protest, holding signs saying “change the date” and “always was, always will be.”

Initial reports suggest the rally has been peaceful, with no acts of violence reported.

Physical distancing was impossible with thousands packing the Forrest Place area, and there was limited mask wearing amongst crowds.

6PR News reporter Jake Battrick was at Forrest place this afternoon.

