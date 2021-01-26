6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Thousands turn out to Invasion..

Thousands turn out to Invasion Day protest in Perth

1 hour ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Thousands turn out to Invasion Day protest in Perth

Thousands of people have turned out to an Invasion Day rally in Perth’s CBD this afternoon.

People gathered in Forrest Place to listen to speeches from First Nations people, before marching down to Langley Park where an Australia Day family festival is being held.

People of all ages and cultures turned out to the protest, holding signs saying “change the date” and “always was, always will be.”

Initial reports suggest the rally has been peaceful, with no acts of violence reported.

Physical distancing was impossible with thousands packing the Forrest Place area, and there was limited mask wearing amongst crowds.

6PR News reporter Jake Battrick was at Forrest place this afternoon.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday.

 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882