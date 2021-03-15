Thousands rally across the country for gender equality

Tens of thousands of people have gathered in cities across the country to protest sexism and gendered violence in the workplace.

The “March 4 Justice” rallies are being held in more than 40 cities and regional towns, including Parliament House.

6PR and Nine News reporter Fiona Willan was in Canberra this morning as thousands of people protested at Parliament House.

“This is the biggest turn out we have seen on these lawns,” she said.

Brittany Higgins – a former Liberal staffer who claims she was raped in Parliament House – spoke to crowds outside.

“She was met with an enormous cheer, her allegations were the catalyst for this movement across Australia today,” Willan said.

The Prime Minister won’t attend the event and organisers have rejected a last-minute offer to meet him behind closed doors.

The Perth event was held yesterday.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Fiona Willan/ Twitter)