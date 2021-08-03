‘They deserve it’: why Perth should host Olympian welcome parade

6PR Perth LIVE presenter Oliver Peterson has declared WA is the best place in Australia to host a glittering ticker tape parade, to celebrate the achievements of our Olympic team.

And he’s already getting support from the top – including Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

“If it can be done, it should be done – would we love to see our returning Olympians through the city of Perth into Forrest Place, welcomed on the stage, pack the place out green and gold everywhere – yes absolutely we would,” he told Oliver Peterson on Perth LIVE this afternoon.

Zempilas says our city could be in the best shape, to give our athletes the welcome home they deserve.

“Certainly not in Sydney, I think Melbourne might have some difficulties, and Brisbane has its own issues at the moment,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to any government or AOC officials about it, and I’ll stress that this is just what I’m thinking right at this time, but if there is a way…

“What we do know is the athletes deserve to get a welcome home and recognition that they are accustomed to – and if we’re the only city and the only state in the country that can do it, then I think we should try and do it.”

Many athletes, including our gold medallist swimmers, have begun arriving at the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin to complete their 14 days’ isolation.

“One of the difficulties is, of course, we’re probably another three or four weeks away from being able to get everybody together in the one place, at the one time,” he said.

“And perhaps there’ll be a feeling that by then, we’ve moved on to other things.”

Press PLAY to hear Basil Zempilas’ full interview

(Photo: Getty Images)