6PR
‘They aren’t very good for us’: Nearly all food deliveries are junk food

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Cancer Council WA has food delivery apps in its sights, with new data revealing over half of West Aussies are ordering meals via the likes of Menulog, UberEats and Deliveroo.

A new LiveLighter campaign will specifically target junk food delivery and instead encourage people to “make quick, tasty and nutritious meals at home instead.”

Cancer Council WA’s CEO Ashley Reid told Oliver Peterson while these apps are convenient “they aren’t very good for us.”

“Being above a healthy body weight is linked to 13 types of cancers.”

“It’s something to be taken really seriously.”

Mr Reid adds research shows nearly 90 per cent of deliveries are junk food.

