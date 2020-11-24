“There’s no doubt in my mind”: COVID-19 vaccine will be safe

One of the nation’s leading immunisation experts says Australians would be “crazy” to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine and dismissed concerns about rigor of testing the new medicines.

It comes after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 vaccination before they can travel internationally.

Melbourne orthopedic surgeon Dr John Cunningham, who is a leader of Stop the Australian (Anti)Vaccination Network, told Oliver Peterson this won’t just affect travel on Qantas.

“People won’t be able to fly Qantas, people won’t be able to travel overseas at all,” he said.

“The vaccination is going to be yet another step we all take to eliminate the virus from our population.”

Dr Cunningham said the benefit of being vaccinated will outweigh the risk.

“People are concerned by the phrase ‘fast tracking’.

“What they’re not realising is the numbers of patients being put in trials is the same, if not more than regular vaccinations.

“The process of the studies is robust and safe.”

