‘There will be a pool’: Construction on WACA begins

Long awaited upgrades to the WACA Ground’s Prindiville and Inverarity Stands have begun as a part of the $1.5 billion Perth City Deal.

After months of deliberation, WACA CEO Christina Matthews has announced the plan does include a pool.

“It was a very welcome announcement by us,” she told Perth LIVE. “We weren’t sure what was going to be announced but the commitment today was from the State Government that there will be a pool. They’re still working out the details of that, but, what we needed to know was that the State Government committed to a pool being there.”

Along with the construction works, the ground will be extended to allow WAFL and other sports to be played at the ground by the middle of next year.

“There’s a few opportunities in the market at the moment because of some redevelopments happening at WAFL grounds over the next couple of years. Our long term is to come to an arrangement with the football comission for games here,” Ms Matthews said.

The Inverarity Stand and ground widening will start this week.

“It will be finished by November and then come January or February we will see the demolition of the remainder of the northern side,” Ms Matthews said. “It’s been a long and arduous journey and to finally see it happening is fantastic.”

The works are set to take around 18 months.

(Photo: WACA)