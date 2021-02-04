‘The worst 24 hours of my life’: Immunologist responds to Craig Kelly controversy

An Australian immunologist says he has had “the worst 24 hours” of his life, after getting caught up in the Craig Kelly COVID-19 controversy.

Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly was condemned by Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday for his “dangerous and irresponsible” Facebook comments on COVID-19.

The outspoken MP was also calling for the use of unproven drugs to treat COVID-19, and sighted the work of University of Newcastle immunologist Professor Robert Clancy.

Professor Clancy, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he does not agree with all of Mr Kelly’s views, but said the use of on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin is highly effective.

“I have had the worst 24 hours of my life, I wanted to crawl under a rock,” he said.

“I have never met Craig Kelly, I don’t know Craig Kelly, and a lot of his views I don’t understand.

“The data is crystal clear … ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are of significant benefit when used early in the disease.”

He said the controversial treatments have been used to “save lives” in other countries, but shouldn’t be used instead of a vaccine – rather together.

(Photo: Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald.)