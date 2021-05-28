The Wiggles collaborate with St John WA to help kids remember ‘triple zero’

Have ever worried if your little one would know what to do in an emergency? Would they know to call triple zero? The Wiggles are here to help! They’ve collaborated with St John WA to write a song to help kids learn the right number to call.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, St John WA youth and community engagement manager Sam-Tahlia Ford said it will form part of their first-aid focus program.

“We’re aiming for pre-kindy to year two.

“We’re hoping this song will solidify our messages.

“How to send for help and our St John action plan DRABCD.”

Ms Ford said sometimes there are only young people around in emergencies. St John wants to see every school kid attend a free first-aid focus program, which offers age appropriate first-aid training.

Press PLAY to hear to Wiggles new song:



(Photo credit: St John WA)