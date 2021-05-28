6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Wiggles collaborate with St..

The Wiggles collaborate with St John WA to help kids remember ‘triple zero’

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for The Wiggles collaborate with St John WA to help kids remember ‘triple zero’

Have ever worried if your little one would know what to do in an emergency? Would they know to call triple zero? The Wiggles are here to help! They’ve collaborated with St John WA to write a song to help kids learn the right number to call.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, St John WA youth and community engagement manager Sam-Tahlia Ford said it will form part of their first-aid focus program.

“We’re aiming for pre-kindy to year two.

“We’re hoping this song will solidify our messages.

“How to send for help and our St John action plan DRABCD.”

Ms Ford said sometimes there are only young people around in emergencies. St John wants to see every school kid attend a free first-aid focus program, which offers age appropriate first-aid training.

Press PLAY to hear to Wiggles new song:

 

(Photo credit: St John WA)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882