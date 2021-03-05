‘The whole house was shaking’: Powerful earthquake hits New Zealand

A magnitude eight earthquake has struck the north of New Zealand, sparking Tsunami warnings for many countries in the Pacific.

People along the east coast of New Zealand’s north island have been ordered to get to high ground.

Perth-born Gabrielle lives just outside Gisborne and said she woke up “to the whole house shaking”.

“We have been receiving an alert system from the government saying you must evacuate now to higher ground,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

But her 7-year-old son was oblivious to what was happening.

“He has no idea because he slept through the whole thing.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)