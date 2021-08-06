The WA council set to throw kerbside collection in the bin

They say one person’s trash is another’s treasure – but in the City of Vincent, an annual verge-shopping tradition is likely to be kicked to the kerb.

Mayor Emma Cole told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, the council’s looking to offer a new service which will allow residents to book-in rubbish collection, instead.

She said, bulky waste collection has run its course.

“We were having issues with people coming through at night time, in the dead of night, and looking through the piles, which was a little bit strange,” she said.

“We also had lots of mess and dumping happening. So these issues kind of reached a bit of a peak, we had a lot of complaints coming through, that we didn’t used to get.”

The mayor said there are now plenty of alternatives, for locals looking to snare a bargain.

“There’s been quite a bit of evolution happening out there in the community, we’ve got huge uptake of local Buy Nothing pages in Vincent, with people gifting things all the time,”she said.

“We’ve really taken to the annual garage sale trail in October, we love that in Vincent and we’ve seen residents now coming out and doing free garage sales as part of moving-out junk, which has still got some really good value.”

