The unusual phenomenon that links a person’s name to their profession

There is a strange phenomenon where people gravitate towards a profession that fits their name, called nominative determinism.

For example, a lawyer named Sue Yoo or an abattoir manager called Brad Slaughter.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Perth psychologist Dr Marny Lishman said there is phycological merit to the phenomenon.

“It’s a theory … that people are drawn to jobs that actually match their names,” she said.

“There has been some phycologists out there that have been really determined to find some causation.

“There is definitely scientific evidence that backs it up.”

6PR listeners shared their examples of nominative determinism with Liam Bartlett.

