6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The unusual phenomenon that links..

The unusual phenomenon that links a person’s name to their profession

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for The unusual phenomenon that links a person’s name to their profession

There is a strange phenomenon where people gravitate towards a profession that fits their name, called nominative determinism.

For example, a lawyer named Sue Yoo or an abattoir manager called Brad Slaughter.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Perth psychologist Dr Marny Lishman said there is phycological merit to the phenomenon.

“It’s a theory … that people are drawn to jobs that actually match their names,” she said.

“There has been some phycologists out there that have been really determined to find some causation.

“There is definitely scientific evidence that backs it up.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

6PR listeners shared their examples of nominative determinism with Liam Bartlett.

Press PLAY to hear the hilarious examples

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882