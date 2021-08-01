The unusual hacks to prevent car windows from fogging up in winter

As we head into some of the coldest winter mornings, foggy car windows can make even the shortest commute impossible.

While you can de-mist the windows by using the vehicles defogger system, it can take some time.

Carsales consumer editor Nadine Armstrong shared some popular hacks to clear or prevent fogged car windows, including vinegar.

“Get a spray bottle that is about three parts water, one part vinegar, and just mist that onto your windscreen and give it a wipe, the vinegar will stop it misting up apparently,” she told Gareth Parker.

She said another popular hack is to wipe a small layer of shaving cream onto the windscreen with a cloth.

“It’s the ingredients in the foam obviously that will zap the moisture out, but also leaves like a protective layer, so that will stop your windscreen fogging up as well.”

But one of the more unusual hacks was to put a small amount of cat litter inside a sock and leave it on the dashboard.

“That will drain the moisture out, particularly around that windscreen area.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)