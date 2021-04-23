6PR
The unsung heroes of the First World War who never returned home

10 hours ago
Steve Mills
During the First World War Australia sent 136,000 horses overseas to be used by the Australian, British and Indian armed forces.

But sadly only one, who was known as Sandy, returned home to Australia.

Historian, Dr Meleah Hampton, shared the story with 6PR’s Millsy at Midday on Friday.

“The rest of the horses, while the men themselves had these really close bonds with the horse in many cases, the horses are a commodity,” she said.

Click play to hear the full story. 

