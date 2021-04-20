The unique strategies planned to keep Australia’s Olympic team cool in Tokyo

Australia’s Olympic team is expected to drink up to 500 litres of ice-cold slushies a day to cope with the relentless hot weather in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to be one of the hottest modern Olympics and Paralympics on record, and the Australian Institute of Sport have been preparing strategies to beat the heat for more than two years.

AIS Tokyo Heat Project Physiologist, Peta Maloney, told 6PR’s Millsy they are expecting temperatures of 30 degrees and above with humidity at 70-90 per cent.

“The challenge with Tokyo actually comes with the significant degrees of humidity that the athletes experience,” she said.

“We rely so heavily on evaporation of sweat to cool, and that is often really challenged in those highly humid environments.”

The plan is to minimise risk and maximize performance by using ice-cold slushies, ice baths, fans and cool towels.

“Several athletes use cold water immersion before they go to compete and also following.”

