The unexpected downside of buying a house without seeing it

A booming housing market has sparked reports that more and more properties are being bought without being seen in person first.

However, a business expert says it abandons one of the most important considerations when buying a house or an apartment, the neighbours.

Australian Institute of Management CEO, Professor Gary Martin, told Gareth Parker it is difficult to grasp what your neighbours will be like, without seeing the property first.

“When you take the plunge and you tie the knot with someone, you marry the entire family, well it’s the same in a sense when you buy a home, you end up buying the entire neighbourhood,” he said.

“And that includes for better or for worse the neighbours.

“Neighbours come in all shapes and sizes.

“There is any number of things that can go wrong with neighbours and cause disputes, a long list of them in fact.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)