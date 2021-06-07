6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The unexpected downside of buying..

The unexpected downside of buying a house without seeing it

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for The unexpected downside of buying a house without seeing it

A booming housing market has sparked reports that more and more properties are being bought without being seen in person first. 

However, a business expert says it abandons one of the most important considerations when buying a house or an apartment, the neighbours. 

Australian Institute of Management CEO, Professor Gary Martin, told Gareth Parker it is difficult to grasp what your neighbours will be like, without seeing the property first.

“When you take the plunge and you tie the knot with someone, you marry the entire family, well it’s the same in a sense when you buy a home, you end up buying the entire neighbourhood,” he said.

“And that includes for better or for worse the neighbours.

“Neighbours come in all shapes and sizes.

“There is any number of things that can go wrong with neighbours and cause disputes, a long list of them in fact.”

Press PLAY to hear why you should see a property in person before buying it 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882