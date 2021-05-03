The surprise from ‘beyond the grave’ that brought Millsy to tears on his birthday

6PR host Steve Mills and his twin sister Paula celebrated their 60th Birthday over the weekend and received a heartwarming surprise from their families.

Millsy’s daughters put together a special video montage which included messages from beyond the grave.

“The video came on the TV and it had the story of Paula and Stephen’s life as told by someone they love dearly,” Millsy told listeners on Monday.

“I broke down because the person telling the story about our life was my father who died in 2007.”

Millsy said the family encouraged his father to record his life story on tape before he died.

“Remarkably we encouraged him, probably about 10 years before he died, to sit down with a cassette recorder to talk about his life, because he had been to the war and we never knew much about it.”

His daughters found the tapes and had them converted into a digital format to be able to put them into a video montage for Millsy’s birthday.

“It was emotional and draining, although very enjoyable and funny in some places.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story