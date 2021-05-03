6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The surprise from ‘beyond the..

The surprise from ‘beyond the grave’ that brought Millsy to tears on his birthday

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for The surprise from ‘beyond the grave’ that brought Millsy to tears on his birthday

6PR host Steve Mills and his twin sister Paula celebrated their 60th Birthday over the weekend and received a heartwarming surprise from their families.

Millsy’s daughters put together a special video montage which included messages from beyond the grave.

“The video came on the TV and it had the story of Paula and Stephen’s life as told by someone they love dearly,” Millsy told listeners on Monday.

“I broke down because the person telling the story about our life was my father who died in 2007.”

Millsy said the family encouraged his father to record his life story on tape before he died.

“Remarkably we encouraged him, probably about 10 years before he died, to sit down with a cassette recorder to talk about his life, because he had been to the war and we never knew much about it.”

His daughters found the tapes and had them converted into a digital format to be able to put them into a video montage for Millsy’s birthday.

“It was emotional and draining, although very enjoyable and funny in some places.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882